Police searching for man behind nearly 30 burglaries across Chicago's North, Northwest sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a masked burglar who targeted nearly 30 businesses on Chicago North and Northwest Sides.

Police released a video of the suspect breaking windows and doors to get inside during the 27 burglaries that took place from January 16 to Tuesday morning. The burglaries stretched across 12 different neighborhoods.

The video shows a man entering what appears to be a bar or restaurant with a backpack. He's wearing a black hat, gloves, mask, dark clothing, and a black backpack. He used a flashlight to get around the bar.

Police describe only one man in all of the incidents and have not confirmed whether any others were working with him.

During each incident, police said the money was taken from the cash registers.

On Monday morning, Sweet Cafe in Jefferson Park was targeted. Glass from a side door was left shattered. That same morning, just down the street, Lazic Deli in Norwood Park was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.