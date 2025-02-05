Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for man behind nearly 30 burglaries across Chicago's North, Northwest sides

By Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

Police searching for man behind nearly 30 burglaries across Chicago's North, Northwest sides
Police searching for man behind nearly 30 burglaries across Chicago's North, Northwest sides 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a masked burglar who targeted nearly 30 businesses on Chicago North and Northwest Sides. 

Police released a video of the suspect breaking windows and doors to get inside during the 27 burglaries that took place from January 16 to Tuesday morning. The burglaries stretched across 12 different neighborhoods.

The video shows a man entering what appears to be a bar or restaurant with a backpack. He's wearing a black hat, gloves, mask, dark clothing, and a black backpack. He used a flashlight to get around the bar. 

snapshot-2025-02-05t064406-655.jpg

Police describe only one man in all of the incidents and have not confirmed whether any others were working with him.

During each incident, police said the money was taken from the cash registers.

On Monday morning, Sweet Cafe in Jefferson Park was targeted. Glass from a side door was left shattered. That same morning, just down the street, Lazic Deli in Norwood Park was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.