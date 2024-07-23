Burglars try to break into Near North Side Chicago liquor store for second time this month

Burglars fail to get into River North Chicago liquor store

Burglars fail to get into River North Chicago liquor store

Burglars fail to get into River North Chicago liquor store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars targeted a River North liquor store for the second time this month early Tuesday morning, but failed to get inside or take anything.

The latest attempted burglary of the Gold Coast Market, at 71 W. Chicago Ave. at Clark Street, happened at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance video shows four men using a sledgehammer trying to smash their way through the side glass door.

The burglars damaged the storefront, but could not get in—and they left emptyhanded. This was because the owner of the store recently installed bulletproof glass and an outside alarm following a break-in two weeks ago.

Early on Thursday, July 11, nine boys or men used crowbars and sledgehammers to break into Gold Coast Market successfully. Video showed them leisurely taking whatever they wanted.

The burglars made off with thousands of dollars' worth of pricey liquor.

Gold Coast Market co-founder Hani Falestine-Hurah complained at the time that the city does not have enough police—and is not deploying police where they are needed. He said police resources are devoted toward protecting high-end retail corridors like the Magnificent Mile, and asked for more resources to be devoted to small businesses.