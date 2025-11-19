Watch CBS News
Burglars steal cash box from ATM at Berwyn, Illinois, café

Police are searching for the burglars who broke into a new business in Berwyn, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video from outside of the Big Money's Café in the 6200 block of Roosevelt Road captured three masked and hooded suspects exiting a blue Acura sedan and using crowbars to break the front window of the business before entering.

They were inside the business for less than a minute before they were seen leaving with a cash box from an ATM. They wrestled to get the box into the trunk of the sedan before fleeing the scene.

The business just opened last month.

