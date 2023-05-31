List of burglarized medical spas grows to nine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The list of medical spas targeted by burglars is growing.
Chicago police said at nine separate incidents over the past week are linked. Thieves have broken locks or windows to steal specialized equipment such as laser devices worth as much as $200,000.
Police are warning spa owners to lock up equipment and attaching tracking tags if possible.
