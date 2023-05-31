Watch CBS News
Local News

List of burglarized medical spas grows to nine

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

List of burglarized medical spas grows to nine
List of burglarized medical spas grows to nine 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The list of medical spas targeted by burglars is growing.

Chicago police said at nine separate incidents over the past week are linked. Thieves have broken locks or windows to steal specialized equipment such as laser devices worth as much as $200,000.

Police are warning spa owners to lock up equipment and attaching tracking tags if possible.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 5:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.