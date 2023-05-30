CPD warns spa owners of laser equipment robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a scene that keeps repeating itself: Break ins at Chicago medical spas with possibly seven in less than a week.

And police said thieves are targeting those businesses for a very expensive reason. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from the 20th CPD District.

Police said equipment worth thousands of dollars has been stolen from several medical spas over the past week. They added that the thieves are consistent, they break in, take the high end equipment and get out.

The sound of a nail gun echoes in Lincoln Park after SEV Laser hair removal was burglarized over the weekend, one of many businesses police say thieves targeted.

Police are warning medical spa owners of a series of burglaries in the early morning hours. The windows and doors are broken and the burglars in ski masks go into the businesses where they take high end laser machines.

There have been six burglaries in Wicker Park, Edgewater, Lincoln Park, Westtown, the near South Side and the South Loop.

On Tuesday morning, burglars broke the lock on the back door of Milan Laser Hair Removal, in the 2600 block of North Elston Avenue in Bucktown.

Police won't say if it's connected to the others.

A police source told CBS 2 the burglars broke in the back door and stole equipment estimated to be worth $200,000. Last Friday, a similar scene took place at H Med spa in Wicker Park.

Its door is now boarded up with plywood where thieves broke through the glass to get inside. Also at this location, the burglars stole a high-priced laser machine. And it was the same story Sunday at Luxura Med Spa in the South Loop.

Police are warning owners to lock up their equipment and attach tracker "tags" to valuable items. The suspects are described as men dressed in all black, with black ski masks and gloves. Police said for all of these burglaries, no one is in custody.