Bulls frustrated with one step forward always being followed by several steps back

CHICAGO (CBS) --Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas ma have built the roster to win – but the only thing the Bulls are charging toward right now is a three-game losing streak.

The Bulls had one last practice before leaving for a two-game road trip that begins at the league-leading Denver Nuggets Wednesday.

Despite having lost nine of their last 12 games, the Bulls are still within striking distance of a play-in spot. They are a game and a half in back of the Washington Wizards.

Still, there is plenty of frustration in a season where every time the team takes to steps forward, they end up taking several steps back.

"The whole season hasn't really been what we thought it would be, and I think that the most frustrating part is kind of whenever we'd get to a place where we're like: 'Oh, we're just one game out of .500. Maybe that's it,' and you know, we'd get a couple wins in row playing better, and then it kind of goes back once again," said Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. "So it's frustrating, but you have to deal with it. We all have to be professional – stay the course and fight until the end, and you never know what could happen. Crazy things have happened in this league, so we'll see. But you know, we obviously know we have the talent, and that gives us belief."