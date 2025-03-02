Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will miss rest of season to undergo shoulder surgery, team says

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will miss the rest of the season as he will undergo shoulder surgery, the team announced on Sunday.

The team said Dosunmu, 25, was experiencing "left shoulder instability," and after further evaluation from training and medical professionals, he will be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Dosunmu played his last game of the season Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

He will end the season averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 steals across 30.3 minutes per game in 46 regular-season appearances.

The team said they will provide updates as appropriate.