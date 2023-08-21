Chicago First Alert Weather: Building heat the next 3 days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat builds starting tomorrow however, a light southeast wind may keep the lakefront and North Shore somewhat cooler.

A Heat Advisory is in effect on Tuesday for counties away from the lake with a heat index of 95-105, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The hottest day looks to be Wednesday as temperatures reach the upper 90s. Dewpoints will soar to tropical levels, even at the lakefront.

Excessive Heat Watch begins Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 69.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 90.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. HIGH 99.

