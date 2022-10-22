Search on for robber who held up USPS mail carrier at gunpoint in Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Friday were looking for a robber who a targeted a USPS mail carrier in Bucktown.

At 12:35 p.m. Thursday, the 42-year-old mailman entered a building in the 1900 block of North Oakley Avenue, near Wilmot Avenue, and was confronted by a robber.

The robber took out a gun and demanded the victim's property, police said. No injuries were reported.

Chicago Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the robbery. The Postal Inspection Service asks anyone with information to call (877) 876-2455.