Burglars break into 3 homes in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood in 3 days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple homes in Bucktown have been burglarized by the same group of men this month, and police hope surveillance footage helps them catch the burglary crew.

Police said three times in as many days between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, a group of three burglars entered homes through the side or rear door during the afternoon hours, and ransacked the homes in search of cash, jewelry, and other items of value, before running off. In one burglary, they took off with an entire safe.

Victims said they think the burglars waited until no one was home to make their move.

Motion-activated Ring camera video from the living room inside one of the homes shows three men in masks walking up the stairs.

Homeowner Richard Phillips said he walked in afterward to find the drawers in his bathrooms, bedroom, and office had been opened. He believes he missed the burglars by only a couple minutes.

"It was just very scary coming home to something like that," he said. "I heard the road, which I thought maybe I'd left the door unlocked."

Phillips said he believes the burglars used a crowbar to get in, and were in and out in a matter of minutes.

His biggest worry was his dog, Parsnip, who was in the kitchen at the time. Both Parsnip and Phillips are okay, but missing a few items.

"They were clearly looking for … they were going through my bathrooms, they went through my office. They were looking for items to take," Phillips said. "I do have electronics, iPads, things like that. They took two coffee table books and a blanket."

It was a similar story at two other homes in Bucktown. One of the homeowners said the burglars took their safe from the wall in their closet.

Surveillance video shows the men leaving that home through the back alley, with the safe in hand.

Police said the burglars used a silver 2005 GMC Savana van with a large dent in the back.

One of the homeowners said he believed he already had enough security, but will be getting more protection against burglars.

"I kept my doors locked. I have a big dog. Bucktown has a private security that drives around. I just figured that all of those items would be sufficient. I think moving forward, even though I have cameras, I'm having somebody actually come tomorrow to install a full-blown security system," homeowner Richard Phillips said.

No arrests have been made in the burglaries. Police warned homeowners to ensure their surveillance cameras actually work, in case the same group strikes again.