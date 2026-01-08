Watch CBS News
Local News

Bruno Mars bringing "The Romantic Tour" to Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Bruno Mars is going on tour, and he's making a stop in Chicago this spring.  

The Grammy-winning artist announced "The Romantic Tour" on social media on Thursday with tour stops in North American, Europe, and the U.K. 

Mars will perform at Soldier Field on Saturday, May 16. 

Presale begins on Wednesday, January 14 at noon. You can sign up through January 12 on the tour website

His announcement got over 1.6 million likes in four hours, including from Chicago's Lou Malnatis, who offered to "trade pizza for concert tickets." 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue