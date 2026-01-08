Bruno Mars bringing "The Romantic Tour" to Chicago

Bruno Mars is going on tour, and he's making a stop in Chicago this spring.

The Grammy-winning artist announced "The Romantic Tour" on social media on Thursday with tour stops in North American, Europe, and the U.K.

Mars will perform at Soldier Field on Saturday, May 16.

Presale begins on Wednesday, January 14 at noon. You can sign up through January 12 on the tour website.

His announcement got over 1.6 million likes in four hours, including from Chicago's Lou Malnatis, who offered to "trade pizza for concert tickets."