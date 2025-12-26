Brookfield Zoo offering free admission days in January

Looking for a free winter activity? Brookfield Zoo has you covered.

The zoo is offering free admission from January 5 through February 28. You can visit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The only exceptions are January 19, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and February 16, Presidents' Day, when admission will be required.

Brookfield Zoo offers a full list of free days and programs on its website.

Brookfield Zoo welcomed Tamanduas, better known as anteaters, in November and jellyfish in October. Sadly, aftter more than a year on display, the koalas Brumby and Willum headed home to San Diego in September.

Also new to the zoo in 2025 were polar bear, Amelia Gray, African painted dog, Kellan, grey seal, Jersey and gorilla brothers Barney and Shango. Two juvenile Humboldt penguins hatched at the Zoo earlier this year too.