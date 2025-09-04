Brookfield Zoo saying goodbye to koalas, welcoming jellyfish and anteaters

It's almost fall, and that means the Brookfield Zoo will say goodbye to some beloved animals and welcome new ones.

After more than a year on display, the koalas Brumby and Willum are heading home to San Diego. They came to Chicago in June of last year as part of a loan program.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, people can see the 2-year-old koalas in the Hamill Family Play Zoo. Their names are Brumby and Willum. Brookfield Zoo

The "koala-ty" residents will leave by the end of October. They've greeted nearly one million visitors during their stay.

Tamanduas, better known as anteaters, will take over the koalas' space in November. They're already part of the zoo's animal ambassador program.

Starting in October, the Brookfield Zoo wants you to get up close with jellyfish.

Starting in October, you can explore the moon jelly habitat, feed the sea creatures, and gently touch them. Guests will learn how the moon jellies have drifted through the ocean for over 500 million years.

You need to register for the experience, which costs $100.