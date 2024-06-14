Watch CBS News
Local News

New "koala-ty" residents coming to Brookfield Zoo

By Elyssa Kaufman, John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready, a "koala-ty" exhibit is coming to Brookfield Zoo.

Starting June 18, Brumby and Willum, two male koalas, will debut.   

They are the first koalas to call the zoo home in its 90-year history. Don't worry. The Brookfield Zoo is more than "koala-fied" to welcome the marsupials to the Australia House.   

untitled-design-2024-06-14t113144-359.png
Brookfield Zoo

Check out the trees at the koala exhibit. Koalas sleep on the branches for 18 to 22 hours a day.   

Koalas eat eucalyptus leaves, which are poisonous to most other animals. 

The zoo said Brumby and Willum would receive a rotation of several different eucalyptus species twice a week. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 11:47 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.