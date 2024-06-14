New "koala-ty" residents coming to Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready, a "koala-ty" exhibit is coming to Brookfield Zoo.

Starting June 18, Brumby and Willum, two male koalas, will debut.

They are the first koalas to call the zoo home in its 90-year history. Don't worry. The Brookfield Zoo is more than "koala-fied" to welcome the marsupials to the Australia House.

Brookfield Zoo

Check out the trees at the koala exhibit. Koalas sleep on the branches for 18 to 22 hours a day.

Koalas eat eucalyptus leaves, which are poisonous to most other animals.

The zoo said Brumby and Willum would receive a rotation of several different eucalyptus species twice a week.