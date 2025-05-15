Watch CBS News
Bronzeville Soul restaurant, which Jay-Z visited during Beyoncé's last tour, hopes for return

By Shardaa Gray

Ahead of the Chicago Beyoncé concerts on Thursday night and this weekend, a Bronzeville neighborhood restaurant is hoping to have another Jay-Z sighting.

Two years ago, the legendary rapper and husband of Beyoncé stopped by Bronzeville Soul, at 4655 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., after his wife sold out two shows at Soldier Field.

The restaurant was recommended to Jay-Z by word of mouth. He specifically asked for short ribs and pound cake.

Now that Beyoncé is back in town, the owners say they are offering a Cowboy Carter-themed menu.

"We believe that she ordered the catfish," said Bronzeville Soul co-owner Angie Price. "So in honor of her, we wanted to bring the catfish, starting today, with of course the tour starting today."

"And of course we want her to taste our food," said Bronzeville Soul co-owner Mario Coleman. "We're looking forward to being able to serve them something to eat. You know, it's always a big deal when someone does that."

The owners say the Cowboy Carter catfish and short rib specials will be available only this weekend. Then, those items will go back to normal price.

Shardaa Gray

Shardaa Gray is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS 2 Chicago. She joined the team in December 2021. She was born and raised in the south suburbs. She's happy to return home to report on her community.

