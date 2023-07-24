Jay-Z surprises diners and owners of Bronzeville Soul restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Beyonce brought down the house with two sold-out shows this weekend.

But her husband Jay-Z also created a frenzy in Bronzeville after visiting a Black-owned restaurant.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the owners of Bronzeville Soul about why the famous rap artist stopped by.

Beyonce wasn't the only one causing a buzz in Chicago. Her well-known husband Jay-Z was at Bronzeville Soul this weekend.

Mario Coleman and Angie Price own the business. Price says she talked his presence into existence.

"Beyonce concert is in town this weekend. Wouldn't it be great if they came to the restaurant, and low and behold, it happened," Price said.

"I couldn't believe it was him. Actually, when I first saw him, I didn't think it was him. I thought it was someone else acting like Jay-Z," added Coleman.

But once, he specifically asked for short rib and pound cake...

"It kind of messed me up that he even knew to ask for it. So by him asking for it, it was just like wow, Jay-Z knows about Bronzeville Soul."

So out of all the restaurants in Chicago, why did Jay-Z pick Bronzeville Soul? Mario Coleman said Jay-Z specifically told him it was word of mouth.

"His actual words to me was once he looked us up and saw it was a Black business, he did tell me he wanted to support black businesses, and he said, that's why I'm here. He said they said the food is good."

Not only did customers inside get to take pictures with the worldwide-known rapper, but Coleman made sure 14-year-old E'Leah Thompson knew he was sitting outside the restaurant.

"They was like, 'Jay-Z is in there,' but I didn't believe them, and then when I actually saw him, I was shocked," Thompson said.

After he rolled down his window, the teen said...

"I was like, 'where Beyonce at?'"

She also told him her birthday was July 24th and asked for a picture.

"I feel like I'll remember this my whole life. I got a picture with Jay-Z," Thompson said.

It created a memorable birthday while boosting business.

The restaurant was closed Monday, but with people stopping by asking if they're open, they're expecting a busy day Tuesday.