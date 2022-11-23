Man charged in 2021 hit-and-run in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in connection to a hit-and-run in Bronzeville last year.

Stanley Hinton, 51, was arrested Tuesday, in the 1700 block of South State in South Loop.

He was identified as the person who, on Sept. 18, 2021, left the scene of a traffic crash that left a woman, 35, critically injured, in the 300 block of East 47th Street.

Hinton turned himself into police and was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.