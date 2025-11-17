Bronzeville church offers weekly grocery giveaways, saying it still isn't meeting growing demand

Many people this time of year are stepping up to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need. One church in Bronzeville is going even further, offering weekly grocery giveaways to meet the growing demand.

Pastor Demetrius Davis, of CityPoint Community Church, says that Sunday school students put their usual lessons aside this weekend, instead putting them to action to assemble bags filled with food.

Those bags now line the tables and sit stacked in corners for the church's annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

"Gotta have dressing for Thanksgiving, and your cake," Davis said. "It's not grandma's but it'll get you through."

Davis says they expect to feed about 100 families this holiday. But this year, has called upon his congregation to do even more.

"Because of SNAP, we decided we're going to provide as much as we can. That includes staple food items, every Sunday, provided for people in the community," Davis said. "And also $50 Mariano's gift cards. No grants; it's all funded by members of the church."

Throughout November, CityPoint is giving weekly grocery giveaways to families. The lines have been out the door. This past Sunday, the church could not meet the need.

"We had to turn people away yesterday that came out. We would love if we can get some extra support from folks who have the same heart," Davis said.

For now, church members are dropping off chickens weekly for the deep freezer. Davis says that even though SNAP benefits are now restored, families are still desperate. The church is calling on the community to keep them from turning families away.

"Join us, lock arms with us, be a part of what we're doing," Davis said.

If you are a family in need, you can sign up on the website where it says "Receive Groceries." The deadline to sign up is every Thursday, and the distribution of groceries is on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. at CityPoint Community Church. CityPoint also welcomes donations of any monetary value. To give, select "Donate Money," then select "One Time Donation."