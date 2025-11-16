Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson orders more resources to help SNAP recipients

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is working to fight hunger in the city.

Mayor Johnson signed an order Saturday giving more resources to food pantries, nonprofits, and faith institutions to help feed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who were affected by the gap in funding caused by the recently concluded government shutdown.

"I am proud to sign an emergency executive order that will mobilize a citywide response that protects food access supports small businesses and strengthens the longstanding community base networks that serve our residents," Mayor Johnson said Saturday.

The executive order will also support independently owned retailers and restaurants that the Mayor's office said are being hit by the "one-two punch" of reduced SNAP purchasing power, fear-driven loss of customers due to immigration enforcement, and rising requests for free and donated items.

The mayor warned that SNAP recipients are facing another challenge next month, when the federal government tightens eligibility rules for food stamps.