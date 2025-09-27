Protesters expected to return to Broadview immigration facility on Saturday

Protesters are expected to return to the ICE facility in suburban Broadview on Saturday afternoon and evening.

A small group was seen outside the facility early Saturday morning, and a larger group of demonstrators are planning a rally at 2:30 p.m. Protesters set up a tent over the past few days.

The next round of protests comes a day after clashes between protesters and ICE agents outside the federal immigration detention facility.

Federal authorities detained at least two people on Friday. According to the Department of Homeland Security, since September 19, a total of 17 people have been arrested for protesting in Broadview.

Protesters placed signs on the large fence installed outside the facility, and agents removed them. Federal agents deployed pepper balls, tear gas, and rubber bullets several times at 50 to 75 protesters standing outside the facility, despite the fencing.

A second group of protesters gathered on 25th Avenue where ICE agents are moving in and out of the facility with detainees.

This comes a week after a heated exchange outside the facility that led to multiple arrests. Federal agents deployed tear gas and pepper balls, while community members insisted they were protesting peacefully.

Protesters said they will not be deterred by "excessive force" from federal agents.