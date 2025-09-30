Broadview officials open criminal investigations into ICE activity, facility; demand fence be removed

Broadview officials said Tuesday they have opened three criminal investigations into actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and the Department of Homeland Security around their facility in the west suburb.

Mayor Katrina Thompson, Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills and Acting Fire Chief Matt Martin all spoke harshly about the actions at the Broadview ICE facility, especially the use of chemical agent and tear gas on protesters outside.

"The relentless deployment of tear gas, pepper spray and mace at the ICE facility is endangering nearby village residents, harming police officers, harming firefighters and American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights," Mayor Thompson said.

She said the gas has a 200 to 700 foot radius of effect when it's deployed, but wind can and does carry the chemical agents further. It has exposed people who live nearby as well as nearby businesses that are vital to the community.

Mills recounted that on several occasions his officers have been "verbally abused" by ICE agents at the Broadview facility, including one agent telling an officer that "he was a fascist and wasn't doing his job" on Sept. 12.

"I was offended because I, in my 37 years working with the Chicago Police Department, I've worked with a lot of federal agencies on criminal investigations, that has never happened," Mills said. "We may not have always seen eye to eye, but we've always been able to work it out for the good of the community."

Thompson and Mills said the use of tear gas and chemical agents is directly impacting the health and safety of public employees, with each deployment forcing officers, firefighters and EMTs to be taken out of action to recover.

"This unacceptable risk to those sworn to protect the community is a profound failure of the federal government to be a good neighbor," Thompson said. "It also is a moral failure."

Acting Chief Martin also said the fence that was constructed on a public street outside the facility was put up illegally and poses an ongoing safety threat because it is blocking fire department access to businesses in that area in case of an emergency.

"The risk of tragedy increases every day the fence remains," Martin said.

Martin also said the department is exploring "all options" regarding removing the fence on their own. He said the fire department reached out to DHS immediately upon the fence's appearance on Sept. 23 to demand its removal, but DHS officials have not responded.

Village officials said they have opened investigations into two hit-and-run incidents involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian, as well as a criminal damage to property for a pepper ball fired at CBS News Chicago reporter Asal Rezaei on Sunday.

Village officials sent a letter to DHS asking for their cooperation in the criminal investigations. Mills said he received a response confirming the department would cooperate, but they have not yet given police any information pertinent to the investigation.

The officials also slammed statement made by DHS that officers had failed to respond to DHS and ICE agent concerns, repeating they have only received one call for help from the facility about debris being thrown on the train tracks behind the building.

Thompson said the village is demanding ICE "stop issuing falsehoods" in their official communications, stop putting their public servants and residents in harm's way, and stop attacking peaceful protesters and journalists, in what Mills called an "immediate public safety crisis."

"This is not Putin's Russia," Thompson said. "This is America."

She encouraged the protesters to continue to exercise their right to free speech peaceful, invoking Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his instruction to "forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline."

"I want you to raise your voices, not your fists," she said.

The officials said they are committed to the safety and wellbeing of their residents and will continue to press DHS and ICE for accountability and to comply with local laws until "an end to the current community siege."

CBS News Chicago has also reached out to DHS for comment and is waiting to hear back.