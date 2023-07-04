Chicago shooting leaves 1 dead in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male victim is dead after a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The victim of unknown age was on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue a little before 5 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up, police said.

An unknown suspect inside the vehicle fired shots at the victim, striking him in the shoulder and buttocks.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chopper 2 was over the scene on Monday where multiple Chicago police vehicles were seen in the parking lot of a Walgreens along Western Avenue. CPD officers could be seen walking in front of the drugstore. An ambulance was also spotted nearby.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the shooting.