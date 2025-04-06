Brighter finish to Chicago weekend ahead of snow chance Monday

A brighter finish to the weekend with highs in the 50s with temperatures near the lake in the 40s.

A strong cold front arrives Monday, bringing a chance for gusty snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected, and the biggest issue will be visibility for travelers. Windy and colder Monday afternoon with highs near 40°. Temperatures remain steady, falling throughout the day, and we are headed to the 20s for lows by Tuesday morning.

It will be partly cloudy and dry on Tuesday, with temperatures in the middle 40s. It will be milder on Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s and a slight chance of showers. Temperatures rise to the 60s by late week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, cooler lakeside, high of 52.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly, low of 35.

TOMORROW: Gusty snow showers, steady or falling temps, high of 39.

