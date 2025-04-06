Watch CBS News
Brighter finish to Chicago weekend ahead of snow chance Monday

By Laura Bannon

Sunshine for Chicago to close out weekend
Sunshine for Chicago to close out weekend 02:16

A brighter finish to the weekend with highs in the 50s with temperatures near the lake in the 40s. 

A strong cold front arrives Monday, bringing a chance for gusty snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected, and the biggest issue will be visibility for travelers. Windy and colder Monday afternoon with highs near 40°. Temperatures remain steady, falling throughout the day, and we are headed to the 20s for lows by Tuesday morning.

It will be partly cloudy and dry on Tuesday, with temperatures in the middle 40s. It will be milder on Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s and a slight chance of showers. Temperatures rise to the 60s by late week. 

TODAY: Partly cloudy, cooler lakeside, high of 52.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly, low of 35.

TOMORROW: Gusty snow showers, steady or falling temps, high of 39.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

