Bridgeport shooting: Elderly man shoots and kills man during fight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly man shot and killed another man Tuesday morning in Bridgeport, after an argument turned violent.

Police said a 76-year-old man got into an argument with a man in his late 40s or his 50s around 9:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of South May Street.

The argument "became physical," and the older man shot the other man in the head, police said.

The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene. The older man was taken to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center for evaluation.

Police said the 76-year-old man has a Firearm Owner's Identification Card.

Area One detectives were investigating.