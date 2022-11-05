Watch CBS News
Local News

Bridge lifts Saturday in downtown Chicago to cause traffic delays

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers can expect extra traffic and delays on bridges downtown between Lake Shore Drive and Ashland.

Bridge lifts are expected throughout the day as dozens of boats return for winter storage.

The bridge lifts are expected to start at 9 a.m.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications suggests drivers and pedestrians seek alternative routes to avoid delays. 

First published on November 5, 2022 / 8:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.