Bridge lifts Saturday in downtown Chicago to cause traffic delays
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers can expect extra traffic and delays on bridges downtown between Lake Shore Drive and Ashland.
Bridge lifts are expected throughout the day as dozens of boats return for winter storage.
The bridge lifts are expected to start at 9 a.m.
The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications suggests drivers and pedestrians seek alternative routes to avoid delays.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.