Breezy, foggy Monday night in Chicago. Icy weather arrives midweek

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A stationary front is cutting across our area with fog and 34 degrees in Waukegan and sun and 60 degrees in Kankakee.

This front will inch southward this evening, and the fog will dissipate.

We are watching the storm track for Wednesday afternoon and night. This event will bring a wintry mix of snow/sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is likely to occur along the storm path.

As the storm approaches, we can fine-tune the details. Early model runs are highlighting our area as one that will receive ice accumulation Wednesday night. We will watch the track. 

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Evening fog. Breezy. Low of 24.

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. High of 29.

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon snow develops. High of 32. Changes to freezing rain after dark.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

