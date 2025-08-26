Man sentenced to life in prison for killing fellow inmate because he was Jewish

A federal prison inmate has been sentenced to life behind bars, after he was convicted of murder and hate crime charges in the beating death of a fellow inmate who was Jewish.

Federal prosecutors said Brandon "Whitey" Simonson, 41, of Minnesota, conspired with fellow inmate Kristopher "No Luck" Martin to kill Matthew Phillips at FCI Thomson, a low-security federal prison in western Illinois in 2020.

Simonson and Martin punched and kicked Phillips in the face and head on March 2, 2020, even after he was knocked unconscious and unable to defend himself, prosecutors said.

Phillips died three days later.

Prosecutors said Simonson and Martin conspired to kill Phillips to gain recognition and membership within the white supremacist prison gang the Valhalla Bound Skinheads.

On May 13, following a seven-day trial, a federal jury in Rockford convicted Simonson of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, hate crime, and assault.

On Monday, a federal judge in Rockford sentenced him to life in prison.

"Antisemitic violence has no place in our society," U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros said in a statement. "Violence against people of faith is illegal and unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere in our district, including in our prison system. My Office and our law enforcement partners will aggressively enforce federal laws to ensure that all Americans feel safe in practicing and expressing their faith."

Martin, 43, of Indiana, pleaded guilty earlier this year. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 9.