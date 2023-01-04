Boy, 17, found shot in both legs in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is wounded following a shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Juneway Terrace around 9:32 a.m.

Chicago police said the boy was found with two gunshot wounds - one to the upper left leg and another to the lower right leg.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.