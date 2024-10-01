Boy, 14, critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded Tuesday night in a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

At 7:33 p.m., police were called to the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, where they found the boy had been shot.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was in custody late Tuesday in the shooting. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.