Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 14, critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded Tuesday night in a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

At 7:33 p.m., police were called to the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, where they found the boy had been shot.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was in custody late Tuesday in the shooting. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.