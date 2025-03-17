Boy, 6, dies after crashing ATV into tree in Joliet, Illinois, police say

A 6-year-old was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a tree Saturday evening in Joliet, according to police.

Just after 5 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to a crash involving an ATV in the 900 block of Mission Boulevard.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the boy was driving a REX110 ATV with an 8-year-old passenger heading northbound on the sidewalk between the 900 and 1000 block of Mission Boulevard.

Police say the ATV lost control and hit a tree, causing the 6-year-old to become ejected from the ATV.

He was taken to St Joseph Medical Center by fire crews, where he later died. The 8-year-old was not hurt in the crash.

"There are no words that can fully capture the sorrow of losing a child. Our hearts are broken for the family, whose unimaginable grief is shared by our officers and the entire Joliet community. In times like this, we must come together to offer our prayers, strength, and unwavering support to those who are suffering," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.