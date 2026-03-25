Boy, 17, charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting an even younger teenage girl in Chicago's Ravenswood Manor neighborhood last fall.

The teen, whose name was not released, was arrested Tuesday in the 6000 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

Police said at 9:21 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, he forced a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint into an alley behind the 2900 block of West Wilson Avenue in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood, and sexually assaulted her.

Police at the time said there were two male suspects involved. The second attacker held a second female victim at knifepoint while the first attacker sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl, police said.

Neighbors in the area stepped in, helped the girls get to safety, and called the police.

The 17-year-old was charged with one count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault and kidnapping with a firearm. He was due for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Wedensday.