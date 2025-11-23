Police search for 2 men in sexual assault in Chicago's Ravenswood Manor neighborhood

Chicago police asked the public for help on Sunday in the search for two men in a sexual assault on the city's Northwest Side last week.

Police said at 9:21 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, two women were walking in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood when they found two men following them. Shortly after the women spotted the men, the men chased the women to the 2900 block of West Wilson Avenue and grabbed them, police said.

As one woman was held at knifepoint by an attacker, the other attacker dragged the other woman to an alley and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, police said.

The man who committed the sexual assault was described as Black Hispanic, standing 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 170 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a Nike Tech jacket, black pants, and dark gym shoes, police said.

The man who held the other woman at knifepoint was described as white Hispanic, standing 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 135 to 150 pounds. He was also wearing a Nike Tech jacket, dark pants, and gym shoes, police said.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspected attackers.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and reference JJ497958.