Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 16, charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in North Center

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery in North Center back in May.

Chicago police arrested the teen on Thursday, in the 4900 block of West Adams Street.

Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who, on May 3 around 2:29 a.m., took property from a 46-year-old woman, in the 2100 block of west Irving Park Road.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

No further information was available. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.