Boy, 16, charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in North Center

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery in North Center back in May.

Chicago police arrested the teen on Thursday, in the 4900 block of West Adams Street.

Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who, on May 3 around 2:29 a.m., took property from a 46-year-old woman, in the 2100 block of west Irving Park Road.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

No further information was available.