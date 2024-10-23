Boy, 15, shot to death in Chicago's South Side alley, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was standing in an alley when shots were fired.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left leg, where he died.

As of Wednesday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.