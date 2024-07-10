Boy, 15, shot and killed on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Park Manor neighborhood late Wednesday.

At 5:41 p.m., officers were called by a ShotSpotter alert to the 7100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where they found a 15-yetar-old boy in the street with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Citizen App video documented blood in a crosswalk at the intersection of 71st Street and King Drive. A witness on the video indicated that the boy had come out of a store when he was shot, and snacks and juice were also spilled on the ground.

A person of interest was apprehended, police said. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.