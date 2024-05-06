Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 15, shot at restaurant on Southwest Side of Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon at a seafood restaurant in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police said the boy was at a restaurant in the 4200 block of West 47th Street around 2:30 p.m. when someone walked up and started shooting.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the stomach, back, and left arm.

A manager at the restaurant, EL G-FE Seafood & Steaks, told CBS 2 that the shooting happened on their outdoor patio.

The restaurant was closed for the rest of the day after the shooting.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon. 

Area One detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 3:51 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.