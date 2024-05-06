Boy, 15, shot at restaurant on Southwest Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon at a seafood restaurant in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police said the boy was at a restaurant in the 4200 block of West 47th Street around 2:30 p.m. when someone walked up and started shooting.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the stomach, back, and left arm.

A manager at the restaurant, EL G-FE Seafood & Steaks, told CBS 2 that the shooting happened on their outdoor patio.

The restaurant was closed for the rest of the day after the shooting.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area One detectives were investigating.