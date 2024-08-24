Watch CBS News
Boy, 15 charged in Chicago South Side armed robbery

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was charged with robbing a 60-year-old man Friday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.  

The 15-year-old was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Chicago police said that just before 11:30 a.m., the boy held up the victim in the 8100 block of South Ada Street and took their property.

He was taken into custody 30 minutes later on the same block, according to police.

No additional information was available.

