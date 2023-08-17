Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 15, charged in Uptown armed carjacking

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man in the Uptown neighborhood back in July.

Police said they arrested the teen on Wednesday, in the 1200 block of South Throop Street.

He was identified as the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 30-year-old man in the 1300 block of West Foster Avenue.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.  

No additional information was available.  

First published on August 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.