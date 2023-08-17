Boy, 15, charged in Uptown armed carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man in the Uptown neighborhood back in July.

Police said they arrested the teen on Wednesday, in the 1200 block of South Throop Street.

He was identified as the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 30-year-old man in the 1300 block of West Foster Avenue.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information was available.