Boy, 15, charged in armed robbery of another teen, 60-year-old man on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is charged with robbing another teen and attempting to rob a 60-year-old man at gunpoint hours apart Thursday morning on the city's West Side.

The 15-year-old faces felony counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon while possessing a weapon.

Chicago police said the teen was taken into custody just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in East Garfield Park after attempting to take the property at gunpoint from a 60-year-old man on a CTA Blue Line platform.

The teen was also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 17-year-old boy that occurred several hours earlier in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.