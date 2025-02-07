Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 15, charged in armed robbery of another teen, 60-year-old man on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is charged with robbing another teen and attempting to rob a 60-year-old man at gunpoint hours apart Thursday morning on the city's West Side.

The 15-year-old faces felony counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon while possessing a weapon.

Chicago police said the teen was taken into custody just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in East Garfield Park after attempting to take the property at gunpoint from a 60-year-old man on a CTA Blue Line platform.

The teen was also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 17-year-old boy that occurred several hours earlier in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.