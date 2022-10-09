Watch CBS News
Boy, 14, shot in knee in Lakeview

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was shot while outside in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

Police said the victim was outside when he was shot at by an unidentified suspect.

The boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee and is listed in good condition.

The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

October 9, 2022

