CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night.

At 8:08 p.m., the teen was on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Kolin Avenue, when someone pulled up in a vehicle and shot him, police said.

The victim was wounded in the abdomen, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Thursday night.