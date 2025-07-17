13-year-old boy charged with carjacking man at gunpoint in South Commons neighborhood

A teenage boy was charged after police said he participated in an armed carjacking on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old was arrested in the 4200 block of South Wabash Avenue and charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon/vehicle/loaded firearm.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 30-year-old man in the 2600 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.

The teen was placed into custody within minutes, and a firearm was recovered, police said.

No additional information was available.