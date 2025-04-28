Watch CBS News
Boy, 13, charged with carjacking man at gunpoint in South Chicago

By
Jeramie Bizzle
A 13-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in South Chicago Sunday evening.

Chicago police officers arrested the teen around 5:43 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Kingston Avenue. He was then charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Police said the teen was identified as the suspect who, just 15 minutes earlier, carjacked the 58-year-old victim in the 2600 block of East 84th Street.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available. 

