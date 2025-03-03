Watch CBS News
1-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive inside Chicago South Side residence

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A 1-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive inside a residence Monday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the child was found just before 7 a.m. in the 7300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood. 

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

