1-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive inside Chicago South Side residence
A 1-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive inside a residence Monday morning on the city's South Side.
Chicago police said the child was found just before 7 a.m. in the 7300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.
He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died.
Area 1 detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.