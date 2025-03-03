1-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive inside Chicago South Side residence

A 1-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive inside a residence Monday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the child was found just before 7 a.m. in the 7300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.