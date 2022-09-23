Bourbonnais Man, 18, killed after crashing into stadium in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) – A Bourbonnais man is dead after crashing into the bleachers of a stadium in Michigan City Thursday night.

Michigan City police said around 8:10 p.m. Illinois State Police were requested to investigate a deadly crash in the area.

A preliminary investigation by an ISP trooper says MPD observed a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard.

The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop resulting in a pursuit, ISP said.

The driver continued to flee and reached a high rate of speed while traveling south on Washington Street from Barker Avenue. He failed to stop at the intersection of Skwiat Legion Avenue, according to ISP.

The vehicle then struck the concrete pillars that provide a barrier to Ames Field before going airborne into the brick wall of the bleachers. The vehicle came to rest underneath the bleachers.

Illinois State Police

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, ISP said.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man but was pronounced dead on the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner's Office.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Grant J. Grable, 18, from Bourbonnais, IL. Notification was made to next of kin by the LaPorte County Coroner.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the crash and reconstructing the scene at the request of the Michigan City Police Department.

Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, Cloverleaf Towing, LaPorte County Coroner's Office, and the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team are assisting at the scene.