Border Patrol officer to remain in jail, accused of sexually assaulting, robbing 4 women in 2022

Jeramie Bizzle
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer accused of raping and robbing multiple women in Chicago area hotels back in 2022 will remain in jail until his trial.

Prosecutors said that Luis Uribe, 44, was an armed CBP and immigration officer and was stationed at O'Hare International Airport at the time. 

They said he assaulted four different women, all of Chinese descent, at hotels in Schaumburg and Naperville between February and October 2022, using his service weapon and badge to threaten them from calling the police.

Urbie was indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury on 10 counts of deprivation of rights and one count of brandishing a firearm. He pleaded not guilty. 

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has declined to comment on the case.

If convicted, Urbie faces up to life in prison.

