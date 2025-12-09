Border Patrol agent indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting, robbing 4 women at Chicago area hotels

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer is facing federal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and robbing four women while on the job at two different suburban hotels.

Prosecutors say all of the victims were of Chinese descent, and all the incidents occurred at hotels in Schaumburg and Naperville between February and October of 2022.

Luis Urbie worked as an armed CBP officer and immigration officer at the time of each incident and was assigned to the O'Hare Airport.

Luis Urbie via federal prosecutors

According to the indictment, on six separate occasions throughout 2022, Urbie allegedly forced his way into a hotel room where the victims were staying, and either robbed or attempted to sexually assault the victims, or both.

Court documents said that Urbie used his service weapon, his credentials, and the power of his position to force each victim to perform sex acts or to give him money.

Timeline of events outlined in the indictment

Prosecutors said the first incident happened between Feb. 5 and 23, 2022, when the first victim traveled to a Schaumburg hotel. They said the victim heard a knock at the door, and Urbie allegedly forced his way in and told her that she needed to cooperate. He then pushed her head onto the bed and attempted to perform oral sex. The victim pleaded with Urbie, even offering him money to stop and to leave, to which he agreed, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said as he was going, he pointed a gun at the victim and told her not to look at him as he left.

In a second incident that occurred between Feb. 6 and Feb. 27, another victim was in town and stayed at a hotel in Naperville. The victim, according to prosecutors, worked in the sex industry.

Following a knock on the hotel room door, Urbie allegedly again forced his way into the room at gunpoint and identified himself as an officer. Prosecutors say he demanded money from the victim, and she complied. He then forced the victim into performing oral sex without her consent, according to the indictment.

After the assault, prosecutors said the victim went to see another client in a different room and Urbie again forced his way into the room and robbed her a second time. He allegedly then left without assaulting her again after hearing people outside the room.

Following the incident, the victim left and stayed at a hotel with the first victim, prosecutors said.

Before the second victim was scheduled to leave Chicago, Urbie allegedly forced his way into that hotel room and robbed her again at gunpoint. Prosecutors said he once again demanded oral sex from the victim, who refused. It is further alleged that he forced off the victim's clothes, and sexually assaulted and battered the victim as she tried to scream.

Prosecutors said the first victim met with Urbie to get his photo and to bribe him to stop his attacks with free sex. It is alleged that he agreed to the deal, but he later attacked another victim on Oct. 2 at a hotel in Schaumburg.

Prosecutors say he forced his way into the room of a third victim while presenting his badge and gun, and again robbed her before sexually assaulting her. Prosecutors said the victim told another person staying at the hotel about what happened.

Schaumburg police arrived at the hotel two days later, where they were informed about the robbery and assault, and given a photo of Urbie.

A forensic investigation was launched. Travel records and Google map searches showed that Urbie traveled to the hotel where the third victim was staying, according to the indictment.

A few days later, Urbie allegedly forced his way into the fourth victim's room at the Schaumburg hotel and robbed her. Prosecutors say he pulled out a knife and attempted to remove her clothes and also attempted to sexually assault the victim when there was a knock on the room's door.

Urbie was indicted on Dec. 4, 2025, by a federal grand jury on 10 counts of deprivation of rights and one count of brandishing a firearm.

He was arrested while working at a CBP facility on Tuesday. He appeared in court on Tuesday for his arraignment, during which he pleaded not guilty and was ordered to remain in custody until his detention hearing.

Urbie is due back in court Dec. 15.