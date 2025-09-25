Border Patrol boats seen cruising on Chicago River amid ongoing immigration crackdown

For the first time since the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Chicago, armed U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were seen patrolling the Chicago River on boats on Thursday.

Four boats marked "Border Patrol" were spotted along the river near State Street in downtown Chicago; each boat carrying several agents wearing masks and holding guns.

It was the first time immigration agents have been seen operating in downtown Chicago since the federal immigration crackdown began earlier this month under Operation Midway Blitz.

"Our goal, as always, is to ensure laws that are in place to protect our citizens are respected and violators are held accountable," Customs and Border Protection spokesman David Kim said in an email. "The boats will be here for the foreseeable future. We are approaching operations on Midway Blitz from an all threats perspective and will utilize land, water, or air to conduct operations, insert personnel to patrol areas, exhilarated personnel, or any other thing we deed necessary to accomplish our mission."

It's unclear exactly what purpose the boats will serve. Lake Michigan has no foreign border, and is the only one of the Great Lakes located entirely within the United States.

Lawrence Benito, executive director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights said the boats serve "no other practical function other than to carry out a publicity stunt to advance ICE's propaganda."

Border Patrol Chief Micheal Banks also arrived in Chicago on Thursday, posting photos and videos of himself and agents on X, saying he "landed in Chicago." Ironically, one of the videos features the song "Bulls on Parade" by Rage Against the Machine, a criticism of the glorification of the U.S. military-industrial complex.

Meantime, another round of protests is expected Friday morning outside the ICE detention facility in west suburban Broadview.

ICE has confirmed at least 16 people were arrested after clashes between protesters and agents outside the facility last week led to the use of tear gas and pepper balls by federal agents on people blocking vehicles from leaving or entering the facility.

"The point of the protests is to stop people from being taken away in the vehicles, because we have no knowledge of where these people are going," said protest organizer Demi Palecek, who is running for Illinois state representative.

Palacek said ICE agents used an unnecessary amount of force during last week's protests.

"People were knitting and coloring, even children were there; and ICE would periodically come out and throw things at us, shoot us with bullets – rubber bullets – and tear gas us," she said. "I want this shut down. I want them out of Chicago."

ICE referred to the protesters as rioters, accusing them of throwing rocks, launching fireworks, and slashing officers' tires.

Since last week's protests in Broadview, ICE has installed a large wire riot fence outside the facility, prompting Broadview officials to demand they take it down, saying it was put up without a permit and blocks Broadview Fire Department vehicles from using the street in the event of a fire or other emergency on that block.