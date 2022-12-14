Man held woman he did not know at knifepoint in Roseland home before stabbing officer, prosecutor says

Bond was set at $3 million Tuesday for a charged with attempted murder after a Chicago Police officer was stabbed Saturday evening in Roseland, police said.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Romaine Heath, was shot and wounded by police.

In a proffer, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said on Saturday evening, Heath had been in the house of an acquaintance in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue – where he began acting oddly.

Heath then left that house and went down the street to the house at 9933 S. Wentworth Ave., McCord Rodgers said. Heath did not know anyone who lived in that house, McCord Rodgers said.

Heath's acquaintance watched as Heath broke through the front window of 9933 S. Wentworth Ave., McCord Rodgers said. At the time, the homeowner – a 33-year-old woman – was on the main floor, while the tenant – a 54-year-old woman – was in the basement apartment where she lives, McCord Rodgers said. The tenant's boyfriend was also with her, McCord Rodgers said.

The basement tenant came upstairs after hearing the window break and led Heath to the back door, McCord Rodgers said. Both the tenant and the homeowner then led Heath to the back door and opened it, hoping he would walk out that door and go away, McCord Rodgers said.

Heath instead closed the back door and stayed, McCord Rodgers said. The homeowner then ran into her bedroom with her dog and closed the door – but she had to hold it closed because it does not lock, McCord Rodgers said. Heath tried to push his way into the homeowner's bedroom, but was not successful, McCord Rodgers said.

Meanwhile, the tenant went to the basement and called the homeowner's father, McCord Rodgers said.

Heath went on to the kitchen and grabbed two knives – a butcher knife and a paring knife – and then pushed his way into the homeowner's bedroom, McCord Rodgers said. He shut the door behind him and leaned his body against the door as the homeowner sat on her bed, McCord Rodgers said.

Heath told the homeowner not to speak or else she would be killed, McCord Rodgers said. He then put a dresser in front of the door as a barricade, McCord Rodgers said.

The homeowner's father then arrived at the house and tried to kick in the door, but could not do so, McCord Rodgers said. He instead grabbed a hammer and knocked a hole through the door so he could see in, McCord Rodgers said.

Two Chicago Police officers then arrived at the house and announced their office. One officer drew his Taser, the other his gun, McCord Rodgers said.

The officers forced their way into the homeowner's bedroom, McCord Rodgers said. Heath was briefly distracted, so the homeowner moved from the bed to a chair farther away from him, McCord Rodgers said.

As the officer with the Taser entered the room, Heath went up to the homeowner and put his arm around her – while holding a butcher knife to her body, McCord Rodgers said. The second officer then came in with a gun drawn and told Heath to drop the knife, McCord Rodgers said.

The officer with the Taser was able to reach the homeowner and remove her from Heath, McCord Rodgers said. The homeowner crawled to the doorway where her father was, and they went into the bathroom, McCord Rodgers said.

The officers told Heath to drop the knife, but he didn't – instead just adjusting his grip, McCord Rodgers said. The first officer then deployed the Taser, she said.

Heath then lunged at the officers with the knife and struck the officer with the gun in his glasses – cracking a lens in half, McCord Rodgers said. He then stabbed the officer with the gun twice, she said.

The officer whop was stabbed fired his weapon four times at Heath – striking him in the abdomen and the right elbow, McCord Rodgers said. Heath fell to the floor and dropped the butcher knife on the bed, she said.



The officer suffered a puncture wound to his left shoulder and a cut to the left side of his head.

The officer who was stabbed left the bedroom. Heath by the was rolling around on the floor in the direction of a smaller knife – which the first officer took away, McCord Rodgers said. Police later recovered three knives and four spent shell casings.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was released after receiving stitches and a sling for his arm, McCord Rodgers said. The extent of damage to his shoulder, if any, is not yet known.

Heath was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was on a ventilator as of Tuesday, McCord Rodgers said.

Heath has a criminal background going back to 1997 when he was a juvenile.

Heath is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 21.