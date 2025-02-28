Watch CBS News
Body found in ditch on I-65 near Crown Point, Indiana, prompts police investigation

By Jeramie Bizzle

An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday morning in a ditch on Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said just before 9:30 a.m., a cleanup crew was working on I-65 near Crown Point. While working along the ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65, they found the body lying in the ditch.

Troopers and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post responded to the scene. They said they suspected foul play and initiated a homicide investigation.

The victim was only described as a male. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin.

Investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of the Crown Point Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hamed at 219-690-0036. 

